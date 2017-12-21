Dave Chappelle Jokes About Trump and Poor White People in Latest Equanimity Trailer

After teasing Dave Chappelle’s Equanimity with a Stranger Things joke, Netflix has released another trailer for the upcoming standup special—this time with actual footage. The two-minute clip features the famed comedian expressing his sympathies for poor white people, who don’t know Donald Trump isn’t really working in their best interests.

“You are poor,” the rich funnyman says. “He’s fighting for me.”

Along with the clip, Netflix tweeted that they “would have released this clip earlier” but “were just waiting for Trump to be in the news.” Of course, Trump has been celebrating the passing of a tax bill that favors cuts for corporations and business while eventually increasing the tax burden on lowest-income Americans. In other words, Chappelle is kind of right. Watch the preview below. Equanimity hits Netflix on New Year’s Eve.