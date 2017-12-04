Dashboard Confessional Announce US Tour With Beach Slang

Emo rock stalwarts Dashboard Confessional are set to tour the states in 2018 in support of their upcoming album Crooked Shadows, the band’s first in close to a decade. Before the album’s release, Dashboard is set to play at a number of radio concerts this month and next. Beach Slang will join Dashboard on their Crooked Shadows tour, which kicks off on March 20th at Houston’s House of Blues. Find the full listing of tour dates below.

Dec 04 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex (X96 Toyota Nightmare Before Xmas)

Dec 06 – Tulsa, OK – Brady Theater (The Edge Christmas Concert)

Dec 07 – Saint Louis, MO – Delmar Hall (105.7 The Point HoHo Show)

Jan 27 – Philadelphia, PA – XFINITY Live! (104.5 Winter Jawn)

Jan 28 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – F.M. Kirby Center (Alt 92.1 Snow Show)

Mar 20 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Mar 21 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Mar 23 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Mar 24 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live!

Mar 25 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

Mar 26 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Mar 27 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Mar 29 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

Mar 30 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Mar 31 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Apr 02 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony

Apr 03 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Apr 04 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

Apr 05 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

Apr 06 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

Apr 07 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

Apr 08 – Lawrence, KS – The Granada Theatre

Apr 09 – Denver, CO – The Summit Music Hall

Apr 13 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre

Apr 14 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

Apr 16 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Apr 17 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Apr 18 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

Apr 20 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

Apr 21 – Hollywood, CA – Hollywood Palladium