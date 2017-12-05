Danny Masterson Fired From Netflix’s The Ranch Amid Rape Allegations

Danny Masterson has been ousted from Netlfix’s The Ranch amid renewed attention on multiple rape accusations made against the actor.

“As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch. [Monday] was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him,” Netflix said in a statement to the Huffington Post on Tuesday.

The announcement comes one day after it was revealed that a Netflix executive reportedly told one of Masterson’s accusers to her face that the streaming network does not believe the accusations against Masterson. Masterson will still appear in the second half of season two, which premiers on Dec 15, and a few episodes of season 3 that have already been filmed.

The LAPD is currently investigating three rape claims made against the That ’70s Show actor. No charges have been filed, and Masterson claims each encounter was consensual.