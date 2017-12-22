Dan Auerbach – “Cellophane Angel” (ft. the Preservation Hall Jazz Band)

Today brings us the official digital release of “Cellophane Angel,” a vintage-sounding one-off Black Key and Easy Eye Sound entrepreneur Dan Auerbach recorded with New Orleans’ Preservation Hall Jazz Band. The song was first available on a November 7″ vinyl sampler, where it came backed with two tracks promoting upcoming releases by Easy Eye signees Sonny Smith and Robert Finley. It’s now available for solo enjoyment on streaming services. Listen below.

