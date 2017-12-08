Watch Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile’s NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile are the latest guests on NPR’s series of intimate Tiny Desk Concerts, where they performed four songs from their breezy duo album Lotta Sea Lice: “Over Everything,” “Continental Breakfast,” “Blue Cheese,” and “Let It Go.” They performed on two acoustic guitars, without their usual backing band, a format that highlighted both the shambolic nature of the songs and the subtle intricacy of their instrumental interplay. Watch it below.