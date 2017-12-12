Cibo Matto Announce Breakup

Cibo Matto have broken up. The New York art-pop group had previously disbanded from 2002 until 2011, when they began touring again and went on to release their third album Hotel Valentine in 2014. In a Twitter post, the band announced that they are in a “new phase” and added that “Miho [Hatori] and Yuka [Honda] will be doing their solo works and Hotel Valentine will be our last album. Hatori and Honda, who have performed with Sean Lennon and Yoko Ono, reiterated that while Cibo Matto has disbanded, they will be releasing more music independently in the future: “Our band is over but we are not going away. Take care and see you around.”