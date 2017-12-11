New Music \
Charli XCX – “Unlock It” (ft. Jay Park & Kim Petras)
Charli XCX premiered her latest single “Unlock It” today on Beats 1 radio. The effervescent slice of pop features Korean-American R&B artist and recent Roc Nation signee Jay Park, who was one of the many “boys” featured in Charli’s music video of the same name, and Kim Petras, a German popstar who puts her own spin on the unabashed bubblegum pop sound. The A.G. Cook and Life Sim-produced track is off Charli’s upcoming star-studded mixtape Pop 2, which features MØ, CupcakKe, Carly Rae Jepsen, Mykki Blanco, and Caroline Polachek.
Watch Charli discuss how the collaboration came together and stream the song below.
More new music from @charli_xcx!#UnlockIt ft. @kimpetras & @JAYBUMAOM is @zanelowe’s #WorldRecord. Hear it Monday: 9AM LA/12PM NY/5PM UK. https://t.co/Mb2YQmljlO pic.twitter.com/hW0EblQqWY
— Beats 1 (@Beats1) December 10, 2017