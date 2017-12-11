Charli XCX – “Unlock It” (ft. Jay Park & Kim Petras)

Charli XCX premiered her latest single “Unlock It” today on Beats 1 radio. The effervescent slice of pop features Korean-American R&B artist and recent Roc Nation signee Jay Park, who was one of the many “boys” featured in Charli’s music video of the same name, and Kim Petras, a German popstar who puts her own spin on the unabashed bubblegum pop sound. The A.G. Cook and Life Sim-produced track is off Charli’s upcoming star-studded mixtape Pop 2, which features MØ, CupcakKe, Carly Rae Jepsen, Mykki Blanco, and Caroline Polachek.

Watch Charli discuss how the collaboration came together and stream the song below.