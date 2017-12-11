New Music \

Charli XCX – “Unlock It” (ft. Jay Park & Kim Petras)

amfAR Hong Kong Gala 2017 - Inside
Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images

Charli XCX premiered her latest single “Unlock It” today on Beats 1 radio. The effervescent slice of pop features Korean-American R&B artist and recent Roc Nation signee Jay Park, who was one of the many “boys” featured in Charli’s music video of the same name, and Kim Petras, a German popstar who puts her own spin on the unabashed bubblegum pop sound. The A.G. Cook and Life Sim-produced track is off Charli’s upcoming star-studded mixtape Pop 2, which features CupcakKe, Carly Rae JepsenMykki Blanco, and Caroline Polachek.

Watch Charli discuss how the collaboration came together and stream the song below.

 

Monique Melendez
Tags: charli xcx, Jay Park, kim petras