Chance The Rapper & Jeremih Releasing Expanded Merry Christmas Lil Mama With Common & Lena Waithe

Chance The Rapper and Jeremih blessed us last Christmas season with a surprise collaborative mixtape called Merry Christmas Lil Mama. Today the Chicago stars announced they’ve expanded the project for release next week with additional songs. On Instagram, Chance writes that Common and Master Of None’s Lena Waithe are involved in the new music:

Me and @jeremih quietly made a free chicago christmas soundcloud project last year and it was so fun we just ran it back. #merrychristmaslilmama will be available EVERYWHERE next week wit a gang of new altxmas bangerz. Shout Common & Lena Waithe for playing new drums on every track on this project.

The new release actually marks Chance and Jeremih’s third straight year teaming up at the holidays; in 2015, they debuted “Somewhere In Paradise” on a December episode of SNL(pictured above). Watch a trailer for the expanded Merry Christmas Lil Mama below, and look out for it next week.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.