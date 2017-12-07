Caroline Polachek Clarifies Problem With Moogfest Lineup Announcement

Yesterday, Moogfest announced their initial 2018 lineup by highlighting the women and non-binary artists that would be performing at next year’s event, and shortly after, Caroline Polachek — who was scheduled to play — pulled out of the festival, saying that she didn’t approve being included on a list as a token. She’s followed up with a longer statement clarifying her position. “I have no issue with all-fem/gnc lineups, but that’s not what Moogfest is,” she writes. “This is a gender-mixed festival where certain artists have been marched to the front of the line and paraded out together because they’re female / gnc. This speaks not to the artists or their music, but to the politics of the festival and self-congratulatory PR. To do this without permission from the artists on display is exploitative and unprofessional.” Read her full statement below.

This post originally appeared on Stereogum.