Video: BTS – “Mic Drop” (Japanese Version)

After BTS made Billboard history with their Steve Aoki and Desiigner-featuring “MIC Drop” remix, the group has released a Japanese version of the song. In the video, the boys dance in various captive settings: a locked interrogation room, what appears to be a detention center, and on the street surrounded by police vehicles. In the end, cars and dollar bills burn. The Aoki rendition of the Love Yourself: Her standout debuted higher on the Hot 100 than any other K-pop single, and the release in Japan seems likely to explode. Check out the video below.