Bon Jovi Lead Rock Hall Fan Ballot, Radiohead Come in 12th

The inductees for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2018 will be announced next week, but the winners of the Rock Hall’s annual fan vote has already been released, and is an interesting barometer of where the average Rock Hall fan’s head is at. Where it’s not at is Radiohead, who only placed 12th in the rankings, which is fine considering Radiohead aren’t too thrilled about the possibility of induction anyway.

Bon Jovi won the vote by a large margin, followed up by Moody Blues, Dire Straits, the Cars, and Judas Priest. All five of those artists will be included on a single ballot alongside the other 900+ ballots that are submitted, so the results will have a negligible result, though Blabbermouth notes that since they started doing a Fan Vote, the top vote getter always ended up getting inducted. So congratulations in advance (?), Bon Jovi! You can see the poll results here.

The official list of inductees will be announced on 12/13.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.