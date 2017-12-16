News \
Hear Blood Orange Tease New Music
Dev Hynes took to Instagram yesterday to tease new music. In the short clip, the Blood Orange musician holds his camera to the window to watch passing traffic while what sounds like new music plays in the background. This October, Hynes said that the followup to 2016’s Freetown Sound was “78% done” and recently announced a performance at the Kennedy Center alongside renowned composer Philip Glass. Hynes also helped produce Charlotte Gainsbourg’s new album Rest. Watch the clip below and revisit our review of last year’s standout Freetown Sound.