Here’s a Fun Video of Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Tina Knowles Doing the Electric Slide

Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and her mother Tina Knowles are an impossibly famous family. They’re also black and do party, so the logic says they probably know how to do the electric slide and know what to do when Frankie Beverly and Maze’s “Before I Let Go” comes on. Tina posted on Instagram footage of her son-in-law and daughter joyously doing the dance to Beverly’s classic. A few have left comments on the Instagram post expressing their surprise at the sight of Jay-Z actually enjoying doing the electric slide. That’s an odd reaction: Who says that the experience of losing 92 bricks and the ability to take part in an essential part of black culture had to be mutually exclusive?

Tina deleted the clip from her Instagram for unknown reasons, but the piece of joy has saved by Revolt TV. Watch the footage below.