Beyoncé Gets Her First No. 1 in Nine Years Thanks to Ed Sheeran

Beyoncé‘s last No. 1 was…no, not anything from Lemonade. And not even “Drunk in Love,” which peaked at No. 2. Her last No. 1 was the 2008 pop culture phenomenon “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).” Beyoncé went nine years without a No. 1 before today, the day when her “Perfect Duet” with Ed Sheeran topples Post Malone and 21 Savage’s “Rockstar” for the No. 1 song in the country. “Perfect Duet” is her sixth No. 1 as a solo artist following “Crazy in Love,” “Baby Boy,” “Check on It,” “Irreplaceable,” and “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).”

Beyhive and Sheerios unite. Listen to “Perfect Duet” again below.