Beth Ditto Announces 2018 North American Tour Dates
Former Gossip lead singer Beth Ditto made waves earlier this year with her solo debut album Fake Sugar, which drew upon Southern sounds and punk rock alike. Now, the singer’s announced a new set of North American tour dates in support of her album. Running through the entirety of March, the tour kicks off in Little Rock, AR, and closes in Seattle, WA. Tickets can be purchased from Ditto’s official site on Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. local time. See the full listing of tour dates below:
Mar. 07 – Little Rock, AR – Revolution Music Room
Mar. 08 – Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge
Mar. 10 – Washington, DC – The 9:30 Club
Mar. 11 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
Mar. 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
Mar. 15 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
Mar. 16 – Montreal, Quebec – Fairmount Theatre
Mar. 17 – Toronto, Ontario – Mod Club
Mar. 19 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall
Mar. 23 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre
Mar. 24 – Pomona, CA – The Glass House
Mar. 25 – San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom
Mar. 27 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
Mar. 28 – Vancouver, BC – Imperial
Mar. 29 – Seattle, WA – Showbox