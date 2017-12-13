Beth Ditto Announces 2018 North American Tour Dates

Former Gossip lead singer Beth Ditto made waves earlier this year with her solo debut album Fake Sugar, which drew upon Southern sounds and punk rock alike. Now, the singer’s announced a new set of North American tour dates in support of her album. Running through the entirety of March, the tour kicks off in Little Rock, AR, and closes in Seattle, WA. Tickets can be purchased from Ditto’s official site on Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. local time. See the full listing of tour dates below:

Mar. 07 – Little Rock, AR – Revolution Music Room

Mar. 08 – Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge

Mar. 10 – Washington, DC – The 9:30 Club

Mar. 11 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

Mar. 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

Mar. 15 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

Mar. 16 – Montreal, Quebec – Fairmount Theatre

Mar. 17 – Toronto, Ontario – Mod Club

Mar. 19 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

Mar. 23 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

Mar. 24 – Pomona, CA – The Glass House

Mar. 25 – San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom

Mar. 27 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

Mar. 28 – Vancouver, BC – Imperial

Mar. 29 – Seattle, WA – Showbox