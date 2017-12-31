Frank Ocean, Kendrick Lamar, The National: These are Barack Obama’s Favorite Songs of 2017

Barack Obama’s long been known as a “playlist guy,” with collections dating back at least to his first inauguration. Today, the coolest of living former presidents has shared personal playlist of some his favorite songs of the year. Including songs from Frank Ocean, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, the National, JAY-Z, Chance the Rapper, Travis Scott, J Balvin, Harry Styles and more, it’s clear that the former president’s still got it, with picks that continue the tone of his other playlists.

“During my presidency, I started a tradition of sharing my reading lists and playlists,” Obama wrote Sunday on Facebook. “It was a nice way to reflect on the works that resonated with me and lift up authors and artists from around the world. With some extra time on my hands this year to catch up, I wanted to share the books and music that I enjoyed most.”

Interestingly enough, the 2017 list also includes Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” as a bonus track. Springsteen performed at the White House last January to show his appreciation for then-President Obama. “[It’s] not out yet, but the blues version of his Broadway show is the best!” the president said. Read his remarks below and check out the playlist, as well as a list of some of his favorite books of 2017, over on his Facebook.



Barack Obama’s Favorite Songs of 2017:

Mi Gente by J Balvin & Willy William

Havana by Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug)

Blessed by Daniel Caesar

The Joke by Brandi Carlile

First World Problems by Chance The Rapper (feat. Daniel Caesar)

Rise Up by Andra Day

Wild Thoughts by DJ Khaled (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)

Family Feud by Jay-Z (feat. Beyoncé)

Humble by Kendrick Lamar

La Dame et Ses Valises by Les Amazones d’Afrique (feat. Nneka)

Unforgettable by French Montana (feat. Swae Lee)

The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness by The National

Chanel by Frank Ocean

Feel It Still by Portugal. The Man

Butterfly Effect by Travis Scott

Matter of Time by Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings

Little Bit by Mavis Staples

Millionaire by Chris Stapleton

Sign of the Times by Harry Styles

Broken Clocks by SZA

Ordinary Love (Extraordinary Mix) by U2

*Bonus: Born in the U.S.A. by Bruce Springsteen