As I Lay Dying’s Tim Lambesis Apologizes for Trying to Hire a Hitman to Kill His Ex-Wife

Back in 2013, As I Lay Dying’s Tim Lambesis was arrested for trying to hire an undercover cop to murder his estranged wife. The metal singer initially pled not guilty, claiming the steroids he used at that time warped his mindset. He had told a man at his gym his wife Meggan wouldn’t agree to a divorce and had kept his three children from him. But in early 2014, he pled guilty to the solicitation of her murder, and was sentenced to six years in prison, two of which he served in full.

Now, he’s returned to Facebook on the anniversary of his release from prison to apologize for his crimes. “Words cannot begin to express how deeply sorry I am for the hurt that I have caused,” he began. “There is no defense for what I did, and I look back on the person I became with as much disdain as many of you likely do.” He went on to apologize to his wife, children, family members, and fans, and made it clear that it wasn’t a ploy to curry favor with the courts. “Let it be clear that no amount of time served can right my wrongs,” he added.

“I will continue to apologize in both words and actions moving forward,” he said.

Read Lambesis’ statement in full below.