Arcade Fire – “Everything Now (Todo Ya) (Remix Por Bomba Estéreo)”

When Arcade Fire toured Europe this summer, they brought the Colombia dance-rock band Bomba Estéreo with them. And now Arcade Fire have gotten Bomba Estéreo to remix “Everything Now,” the title track of their 2017 album. The Bomba Estéreo version of the song is rich and lively and propulsive, and I’m already pretty sure I like it more than the original. Check it out below.

Everything Now is out now on Columbia.

