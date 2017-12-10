Angel Olsen Announces New 2018 Tour Dates

Angel Olsen has just announced a new world tour. After touring throughout most of 2017, Olsen will continue through the US and Canada this December, setting out for Australia and Europe in the coming spring. In November, the vocalist released Phases, a new collection of career-spanning B-sides and rarities. Check out her upcoming tour dates below.

Angel Olsen Tour Dates:

Dec. 04 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Dec. 05 – Montreal, Quebec @ Théâtre Rialto

Dec. 06 – Toronto, Ontario @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

Dec. 07 – Toronto, Ontario @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

Dec. 08 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

Dec. 09 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Dec. 10 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

Dec. 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Dec. 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Dec. 14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Dec. 15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Dec. 16 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

Mar. 14 – Bowen Hills, Australia @ The Old Museum

Mar. 15 – Byron Bay, Australia @ Byron Theatre

Mar. 18 – Perth, Australia @ Freemantle Arts Centre Courtyard

Mar. 19 – Perth, Australia @ Freemantle Arts Centre Courtyard

Mar. 21 – Hobart, Australia @ MONA Nolan Gallery

Mar. 23 – Redfern, Australia @ Giant Dwarf Theatre

Mar. 24 – Redfern, Australia @ Giant Dwarf Theatre

Mar. 26 – Melbourne, Australia @ The Tote

Mar. 27 – Melbourne, Australia @ The Tote

Mar. 28 – Melbourne, Australia @ The Tote

Apr. 28 – Hamburg, Germany @ Elbphilharmonie

Apr. 29 – Kortrijk, Belgium @ Kerk Sint Denijs

Apr. 30 – London, England @ Union Chapel

May 05 – Rome, Italy @ Chiesa Valdese di Roma

May 06 – Padova, Italy @ Anfiteatro del Venda

May 08 – Madrid, Spain @ Teatro Calderón

May 09 – Barcelona, Spain @ BARTS

May 10 – San Sebastian, Spain @ Teatro Principal

May 13 – Guimarães, Portugal @ Centro Cultural Vila Flor

May 14 – Lisbon, Portugal @ ZDB at Teatro da Trindade