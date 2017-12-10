News \
Angel Olsen Announces New 2018 Tour Dates
Angel Olsen has just announced a new world tour. After touring throughout most of 2017, Olsen will continue through the US and Canada this December, setting out for Australia and Europe in the coming spring. In November, the vocalist released Phases, a new collection of career-spanning B-sides and rarities. Check out her upcoming tour dates below.
Angel Olsen Tour Dates:
Dec. 04 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Dec. 05 – Montreal, Quebec @ Théâtre Rialto
Dec. 06 – Toronto, Ontario @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
Dec. 07 – Toronto, Ontario @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
Dec. 08 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
Dec. 09 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
Dec. 10 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
Dec. 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Dec. 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Dec. 14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Dec. 15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Dec. 16 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
Mar. 14 – Bowen Hills, Australia @ The Old Museum
Mar. 15 – Byron Bay, Australia @ Byron Theatre
Mar. 18 – Perth, Australia @ Freemantle Arts Centre Courtyard
Mar. 19 – Perth, Australia @ Freemantle Arts Centre Courtyard
Mar. 21 – Hobart, Australia @ MONA Nolan Gallery
Mar. 23 – Redfern, Australia @ Giant Dwarf Theatre
Mar. 24 – Redfern, Australia @ Giant Dwarf Theatre
Mar. 26 – Melbourne, Australia @ The Tote
Mar. 27 – Melbourne, Australia @ The Tote
Mar. 28 – Melbourne, Australia @ The Tote
Apr. 28 – Hamburg, Germany @ Elbphilharmonie
Apr. 29 – Kortrijk, Belgium @ Kerk Sint Denijs
Apr. 30 – London, England @ Union Chapel
May 05 – Rome, Italy @ Chiesa Valdese di Roma
May 06 – Padova, Italy @ Anfiteatro del Venda
May 08 – Madrid, Spain @ Teatro Calderón
May 09 – Barcelona, Spain @ BARTS
May 10 – San Sebastian, Spain @ Teatro Principal
May 13 – Guimarães, Portugal @ Centro Cultural Vila Flor
May 14 – Lisbon, Portugal @ ZDB at Teatro da Trindade