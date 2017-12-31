Watch Andy Samberg Discuss Marriage, Fatherhood, and Joanna Newsom’s Harp Music on Conan

Andy Samberg recently made an appearance on Conan, where the host asked about his marriage to songwriter Joanna Newsom. When asked how they spent their recent fourth anniversary, Samberg jokes that the fancy dinners and flowers have stopped now that they’re both too exhausted as parents to give as much of an effort as before. Eventually, the discussion turns to the “tons of harps” that allegedly occupy the couple’s home, as Conan asks him to imagine he’s at home listening to his wife practice. From there, things quickly get out of hand as Conan lowers the lights, turns on some sensual harp music, and Samberg does…whatever that is to the music. Watch below at your own risk.