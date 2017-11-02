Weezer and Pixies Announce Summer 2018 Tour

Weezer and Pixies have announced an extensive, summer-long 2018 co-headlining tour that will take them from the East Coast to the (ahem) Pacific Daydream. English indie rock band the Wombats will open the first third of dates, through July 15. Subsequent support acts are not yet announced.

Tickets are on sale next Friday, November 10. You can also sign up for Weezer’s mailing list to get pre-sale access on Monday. See the full tour schedule below.

Weezer and Pixies 2018 tour dates

6/23/18—Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/26/18—New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square

6/27/18—Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

6/29/18—Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

6/30/18—Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

7/6/18—Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

7/7/18—Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/8/18—Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/10/18—Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

7/11/18—Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

7/13/18—Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

7/14/18—Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

7/15/18—Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheatre

7/17/18—Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

7/18/18—Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/20/18—Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/21/18—Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

7/22/18—Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

7/24/18—Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

7/25/18—Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

7/27/18—Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

7/28/18—Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

7/29/18—Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

7/31/18—Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/1/18—West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

8/4/18—Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

8/7/18—Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/11/18—Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

8/12/18—Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion