Watch Weezer Perform “Happy Hour” on Corden

Weezer took the stage at The Late Late Show with James Corden last night to perform “Happy Hour” off of their new album Pacific Daydream. The performance follows the band’s rendition of the same song on Colbert last week. This time, Rivers Cuomo sits behind a grand baby piano with Weezer’s signature winged “W” logo lit up behind him. Their appearance on Corden comes after the band’s recent announcement that they are heading on a massive co-headlining tour with Pixies in the summer of 2018. Watch Weezer’s performance on Corden below.