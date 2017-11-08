Watch Mavis Staples Perform “Build a Bridge” With Jeff Tweedy on Colbert

Soul music legend Mavis Staples took the stage at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night to perform “Build a Bridge,” a new single from her upcoming album. Her new record, If All I Was Was Black, drops November 17 on ANTI- Records. As with 2010’s You Are Not Alone and 2013’s One True Vine, the new album is produced by Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy. Tweedy and Colbert bandleader Jon Batiste also joined Staples’ performance last night, which you can watch below.