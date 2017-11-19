Was ANOHNI’s Performance in Denmark Last Night Her “Last Show” Ever?

Last night, vocalist and songwriter ANOHNI played the last of her shows as Aarhus 2017 Artist-in-Residence in Aarhus, Denmark. In a now-deleted Instagram post, she wrote that the performance would be her “last show” with the hashtag “#ITISFINISHED.” “I keep telling everyone it’s my last show, but no one seems to believe me,” she wrote in the caption. Over the last few months, she led a series of workshops and performances as part of her Future Feminism exhibition and residency. Her Paradise EP was released this past March.