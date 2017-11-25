Warp is Giving Away Their Last Remaining Copy of Aphex Twin’s Rare Aphex Mt. Fuji 2017 Cassette

The race for the last copy of Aphex Twin’s limited edition cassette, Aphex Mt. Fuji 2017, is still anyone’s game. With the cassette now worth an average of $250 on Discogs, Warp Records has decided to give away their last copy in a raffle, where fans can enter to win by purchasing a release from the label at the London Independent Label Market today.

Originally only available in an edition of 500 copies for Japan’s Fuji Rock festival this July, the cassette has been resold for prices as high as $325. Even considering the hype, the tape mostly consists of abstract experiments with modular synthesizers and can be streamed online in full. Check it out below.