Video: Pile – “Dogs”

Beloved Boston post-hardcore band Pile have shared a new video for their song “Dogs.” Originally released as a single from their standout album A Hairshirt of Purpose, which dropped earlier this year, the track is now paired with closeups of dusty cityscapes and a scruffy Rick Maguire, refracted through a hazy lens. Exploding with a racing intensity in the chorus, “Dogs” remains one of the biggest moments on an album with just as much undersold charm as when it was released. Watch its video below.