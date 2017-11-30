New Music \
Video: Morrisey – “Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up On The Stage”
Morrissey has released the video for “Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up on the Stage,” from his new album Low in High School. In the clip, Moz sports a gray pinstripe suit (sans undershirt) accessorized with large butterfly cuff links, a red smiley face button, and a silver cross necklace. Flanked by dancers in baby blue tracksuits, Morrissey basically sashays around stage for three minutes.
The former Smiths frontman previously debuted a video for the lead single “Spent the Day in Bed,” in which English soccer player Joey Barton pushes him around in a wheelchair.
Stream the video for “Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up on the Stage” below: