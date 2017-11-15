Tyler, the Creator and Vince Staples Are Touring Together Next Year

After releasing acclaimed solo projects this year, Tyler, the Creator and Vince Staples will tour together on a 2018 winter trek. Tyler unveiled a line of North American dates that kicks off January 26 at Vancouver and runs through March 4 in Milwaukee. See the winter tour dates below.

Tyler, the Creator and Vince Staples tour dates:

January 26 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

January 27 — Portland, OR @ Memorial Coliseum

January 29 — San Francisco, CA @ The Armory

January 31 — Sacramento, CA @ Memorial Auditorium

February 2 — San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

February 3 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

February 6 — Denver, CO @ 1stBank Center

February 7 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre

February 8 — Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

February 10 — Atlanta, GA @ World Congress Center

February 12 — Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center

February 13 — Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheatre

February 15 — Philly, PA @ Liacouras Center

February 17 — Toronto, ON @ Ricoh Coliseum

February 18 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

February 20 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

February 21 — Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory

February 23 — New York, NY @ The Theater at MSG

February 25 — Washington D.C. @ The Anthem

February 27 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

March 1 — Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center

March 2 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

March 4 — Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom