Ty Segall – “The Main Pretender”

Ty Segall has released a new single “The Main Pretender,” a fuzzy, garage jazz-rock hyrbrid featuring fellow Bay Area rocker Mikal Cronin on the saxaphone. The song is the latest in a string of one-off releases from the prolific musician, following earlier singles “Alta,” “Meaning,” and “My Lady’s On Fire.” The four singles, each released about two weeks apart, are united by their album artwork, which all feature singular bright colors. Listen to “The Main Pretender” below.

<a href="http://tysegall.bandcamp.com/track/the-main-pretender" target="_blank">The Main Pretender by Ty Segall</a>