Timbaland Reveals Justin Timberlake’s New Album Is Nearly Finished

In a deeply revelatory Rolling Stone interview, Timbaland discussed his past Oxycontin abuse and mental health struggles that altered the course of both his personal life and producing career. But Timbaland, who says he’s made a clean break from addiction, also revealed that he’s poised to make a large-scale comeback with none other than Justin Timberlake. “The music we just made? It’s gonna put him on another plateau,” Timbaland said of Timberlake’s upcoming album.

Timberlake was recently announced as the halftime performer at the 2018 Super Bowl, despite the fact that his last project—the two-disc The 20/20 Experience—was released back in 2013. So it would make sense that his placement in one of the most visible performances of any given year would be accompanied by the release of new music, which Pharrell and Timberlake himself both confirmed is on its way.