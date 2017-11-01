Tim Heidecker Announces Trump Songs LP Too Dumb For Suicide, Releases “Sentencing Day”

Tim Heidecker has been recording and releasing songs relating to America’s dark sociopolitical climate since well before Donald Trump was elected president. Some highlights include his piano ballad dedicated to Richard Spencer, his tropical “Mar-A-Lago” ditty written from the perspective of Trump, the aptly titled “For Chan,” and the early entry “Trump’s Private Pilot,” of which Father John Misty recorded his own version. Heidecker donated the Bandcamp proceeds from the songs to different charities.

Now, Heidecker is about to release the better part of his existing Trump songs, along with some brand new ones, on a cohesive LP for Jagjaguwar. It’s entitled Too Dumb for Suicide: Tim Heidecker’s Trump Songs and due out on November 8 (Election Day, you may recall). Some of the proceeds from the album will be donated to suicide prevention charities. Heidecker was recently a guest on Andrew Bird’s Facebook Live series “Live From the Great Room,” and the comedian and singer-songwriter has now shared a studio version of a new Trump tune he premiered there called “Sentencing Day.”

In a press statement, Heidecker explained why his excellent Simon and Garfunkel rewrite “I Am A Cuck” was not included on the album: “Finally, NO thanks to Paul Simon who didn’t let us include [it].” He also wrote that “most of these songs were written and recorded quickly, with the blood still boiling from whatever indignity or absurdity had popped up on my newsfeed that day.”

Listen to that below, and check out the tracklist and art for the album. Read our full tribute to Heidecker’s Trump-era musical oeuvre here. [h/t Pitchfork]

1. Trump Tower

2. Imperial Bathroom

3. Richard Spencer

4. For Chan

5. Mar A Lago

6. Trump’s Private Pilot

7. MAGA

8. Wilbur Ross

9. Cooked Chinese Chicken

10. Trump Talkin’ Nukes

11. Sentencing Day

12 Trump’s Private Pilot (Father John Misty version) [bonus track]