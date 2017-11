Donning an outfit inspired by Dragon Ball Z’s Gohan, Thundercat hit The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform Drunk’s “Them Changes” with house band Jon Batiste and Stay Human. You can watch the performance below. Thundercat has been busy through the year, extensively touring behind Drunk and doing gigs at The Tonight Show and NPR’s Tiny Desk. He’ll be heading out to Europe on tour later this month.