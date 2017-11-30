Watch We See You – Berlin, the xx’s Intimate Mini Tour Documentary

The xx have spent much of 2017 touring behind their January album I See You, and today they’ve released a mini-documentary about one of those tour dates. For We See You – Berlin, director Sylvie Weber collected footage connected to the band’s performance at German Lollapalooza this September. As its title suggests, the nine-minute video is as much about the audience as the band, interspersing dressing room footage of the xx with personal testimony from fans.

We See You – Berlin is the first in a promised series of fan appreciation videos. Earlier this year, the xx released a 21-minute documentary about their own Night + Day festival in the U.K. Watch the new mini-doc below.