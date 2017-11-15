The National – “Maybe Not” (Cat Power Cover)

The National have contributed to the Spotify Singles series, which often finds artists attempting covers as well as originals. The band played their Sleep Well Beast single “Carin At The Liquor Store” but also offered their own somber take on Cat Power’s “Maybe Not,” from 2003’s You Are Free. Last week, the band surprised a Brussels audience by performing their celebrated 2007 album Boxer all the way through. Listen to the Spotify sessions below, and read our review of Sleep Well Beast here.