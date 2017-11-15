The Diplomats – “Once Upon a Time”

Legendary Harlem clique the Diplomats are back with the new single “Once Upon a Time.” The new release features the high-pitch samples of The Heatmakerz, who produced a lion’s share of 2003’s Diplomatic Immunity. Listen to the new cut below.

The reunion comes a few months after a public back-and-forth between Cam’ron and Jim Jones that culminated in Killa Cam orating Dipset’s history in an Instagram Live session. The Diplomats are set to perform a reunion show that also features fellow Harlemites A$AP Mob this Tuesday in New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom.