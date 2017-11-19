Watch the Dap-Kings Perform a Medley Tribute to Sharon Jones on Fallon

Last night on Jimmy Fallon, the Roots were joined by the Dap-Kings (of Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings fame) to perform a tribute to vocalist Sharon Jones one year after her death. The band performed tracks from their new posthumous album Soul of a Woman, which marks their final collaboration with the late singer. The night included a performance of “Sail On,” as well as a video tribute to the singer, which was accompanied by a vinyl recording of Jones’ singing “Searching for a New Day.” Watch below.