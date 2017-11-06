Do You Believe That Future Is on the New Taylor Swift Album?

Taylor Swift’s Reputation is finally out this Friday, but there’s still much to be learned about what is shaping up to be her most divisive album ever. It’s still unclear who all exactly worked on the album, or what the song titles even are. To that end, a purported tracklisting has leaked, as publicized by the website “Has It Leaked.” It looks as follows:

For the record, there’s been no confirmation that this tracklist is real, and almost all leaked tracklists are hilariously fake—you may remember the leaked tracklist for Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. which included song titles like “Purple Hibiscus” and “Paranoia, Is Love Stronger Than Death?” and collaborators such as Andre 3000 (billed as “Andre Benjamin”) and D’Angelo. You may also remember that all of the actual DAMN. songs were one word titles, and the only guests were Rihanna, U2 and a guy named Zacari.

So, this leaked Reputation tracklist is almost certainly fake, because even though Taylor Swift would definitely write a song called “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” she probably wouldn’t write a song titled “I Did Something Bad.” At least I hope not. Still, the bigger question stemming from this leaked and likely not real tracklist is whether Taylor Swift would put a song with Ed Sheeran and Future on her album.

Now, Swift has worked with Sheeran before, so that part is pretty easy. As far as Future is concerned… well, he has worked on songs with artists like Miley Cyrus and Maroon 5, so this pairing isn’t completely out of the question for him. Swift did manage to get a rap verse from Kendrick Lamar on the remix to “Bad Blood,” but that was a remix. Swift was also previously rumored to be working with Drake, who she has conducted a sort of public fame flirtation with, and those two personalities make a bit more sense, in that they’re both sort of cheesy and generally up for making asses of themselves. Future isn’t quite the same, and Taylor Swift plus Future (or should I say: Taylor Swift x Future) is a whole other ball of wax. Hearing his voice next to Swift’s sounds like something that would only happen in your dreams/nightmares depending on your personal preferences and frame of mind in a given night.

But anyway, the question is up to you: Do you believe it or not? The answer will be revealed, uh, soon!