Taylor Swift’s Reputation Sells 1.2M in First Week

It’s official: Taylor Swift’s Reputation album sold 1.216 million copies in its first week in the U.S., according to Nielsen Music. That sum — reflecting the tracking week ending Nov. 16 — is the 10th-largest sales week for any album since Nielsen Music began electronically tracking sales in 1991 and Swift’s fourth million-selling week. She is the only artist in Nielsen Music history to achieve four million-selling weeks. (Previously, both Swift and Adele had three million-selling frames.)

Reputation is Swift’s sixth studio album and was released on Nov. 10 through Big Machine Records.

Swift earlier earned million-selling weeks with the debut weeks of each of her last three studio sets: 1989 (1.287 million in 2014), Red (1.208 million, 2012) and Speak Now (1.047 million, 2010).

Reputation’s debut sales sum is the largest sales week for any album since the week ending Nov. 26, 2015, when Adele’s 25 bowed with a Nielsen Music-era one-week record of 3.378 million copies. (25 is the only album with multiple million-selling weeks. Following its debut, it sold 1.112 million in its second week, and 1.157 million in its fifth frame.)

As earlier reported, Reputation is already the best-selling album of 2017. It surpassed the total sales of the year’s previous No. 1 seller, Ed Sheeran’s ÷ (Divide), which has sold 931,000 through Nov. 16.

Reputation also debuts at No. 1 on the consumption-based Billboard 200 albums chart dated Dec. 2, giving Swift her fifth chart topping effort. It follows her previous leaders 1989, Red, Speak Now and Fearless (2008).

