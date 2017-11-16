Stream Tame Impala’s EP of Currents B-Sides and Remixes

Tame Impala’s Currents Collectors Edition, a deluxe vinyl edition of the 2015 album, officially arrives tomorrow. As of today, though, bonus audio from the collectors’ edition is available on digital services under the title Currents B-Sides & Remixes. The EP includes three unheard songs, “List of People (To Try and Forget About),” the wordless “Powerlines,” and “Taxi’s Here.” There’s also a new remix of album track “Reality in Motion” by Tame Impala/Pond member Jay Watson, and a previously released Soulwax remix of “Let It Happen.” Bask in the purple glow of your favorite 2015 psych grooves for just a little longer below.

