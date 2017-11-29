T-Pain Is Right About “All I Do Is Win” and “Buy U a Drank”

Earlier today, T-Pain posted a literally memory-altering tweet.

It’s “and then” not “ooh wee” but really it’s whatever you want it to be just enjoy the song however you hear it. I just appreciate you listening. #BuyUADrank #THANX — T-Pain (@TPAIN) November 29, 2017

He continued:

I don’t wanna throw another wrench in your childhood but also it’s “Everybody hands go UP……… and they stay there……. AND THEY SAY YEAH” sorry 😐 #AlliDoIsWin I’m from #Tallahassee bro. That’s just how some of us talk. — T-Pain (@TPAIN) November 29, 2017

Most of us at Spin didn’t believe him. I went to YouTube to pull up each respective song, prepared to retreat safely and stubbornly into what I already knew: that our hands were meant to “stay there,” and that multiple “ooh wee”s punctuated “Buy U a Drank.” But, as clear as a vodka cocktail, I heard “And they say yeah” sandwiched in between two “And they stay theres,” and in “Buy U a Drank,” the sharp t of a “then” when I expected to hear a “wee.” So yes, unfortunately, T-Pain is right about his own music.

Listen for yourselves: