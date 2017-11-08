Stranger Things 2 Soundtrack to Be Released on Vinyl

The analog soundtrack to Netflix’s Stranger Things 2 will soon get a fitting vinyl release. Details were revealed earlier today on Pitchfork; for North American fans, an “Upside Down Inter-dimensional Blue Vinyl” will be available on December 22 via Lakeshore Records. For fans elsewhere, Invada will release three versions on January 12: a 180 gram black vinyl, a “Crystal Clear Vinyl” adorned with blue and white splatter, and a “Purple Crystal Vinyl” with white splatter.

H/T Pitchfork.