Rostam – “Fairytale of New York” (The Pogues Cover)

Did you realize that the Pogues’ chintzy, beloved Christmas classic “Fairytale of New York” turned 30 years old last week? Rostam, who just released a Bob Dylan cover the other day, recorded a new version of the song as part of Spotify’s holiday batch of specially commissioned singles. Other contributions to the series include DMX’s “Rudolph the Rednose Reindeer” and Miley Cyrus’s country-pop “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

To your immanent relief or disgust, Rostam’s “Fairytale” is a pretty faithful cover, with an uncredited female singer handling Kirsty MacColl’s part. (Spin has reached out to a representative for Rostam to learn her name and we’ll update if we hear back.) Happy Christmas, your ass—listen below.

Update (December 1): According to Rostam’s representative, the other singer on “Fairytale of New York” is a U.K. singer called COSHA.

