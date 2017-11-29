Radiohead Announce 2018 South American Tour

Radiohead have announced a series of 2018 tour dates in South America. They’ll play Sue Festival in Chile on April 11, then visit Argentina, Peru, Brazil, and Colombia with the Soundhearts Festival through the rest of the month. See all the dates below.

Notably for North Americans, Radiohead’s April 14 date in Argentina conflicts with the scheduled Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland. Radiohead are among this year’s nominees, and they’re widely regarded as a favorite for induction. The timing of their South American tour, however, would seem to confirm the band won’t be present at the ceremony (Update, 1:15 p.m. ET: Make that actually confirmed. A Radiohead rep tells Pitchfork, “They’re not attending.”)

Tickets for most of Radiohead’s upcoming South American dates go on sale next week; they’ll be available here.

Radiohead 2018 South American tour dates

April 11 — Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional (Sue Festival)

April 14 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Tecnopolis (Soundhearts Festival)

April 17 — Lima, Peru @ Estadio Nacional (Soundhearts Festival)

April 20 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Parque Olimpico (Soundhearts Festival)

April 22 — Sao Paolo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque (Soundhearts Festival)

April 25 — Bogota, Colombia @ Parque 222 (Soundhearts Festival)