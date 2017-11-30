A New Prince Documentary Will Feature Footage From His Final Shows

UK’s Channel 4 will air a new Prince documentary called Prince’s Last Year that will feature new interviews and footage of his final performances in his Piano & a Microphone tour and his secret 2015 White House show. The film will feature appearances from George Clinton, Reverend Al Sharpton, Prince’s former girlfriend Andy Allo, and friend and political commentator Van Jones. A broadcast date has not been announced yet. The new documentary comes after a year of posthumous Prince activity that includes the deluxe reissue of Purple Rain, his Warner Bros. classics finally hitting streaming services, and the release of Afshin Shahidi’s picture book Prince: A Private View.