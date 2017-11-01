Pinegrove – “Intrepid”

Pinegrove has shared a new song called “Intrepid.” After spending the last few months teasing new music for an album still slated for 2018, the Montclair, New Jersey band has finally returned with crushing lyrics and another blown-out, top-of-your-lungs chorus. “Would you bet your life on it darling?” shouts singer Evan Stevens-Hall. “Well the way I spent my winter, I wonder, ‘how could we commit?'” The track comes loaded with all the sort of ringing wordplay and unfettered enthusiasm that made their breakout Cardinal so memorable, included in both our 30 Favorite Emo Revival Albums and Top 50 albums of 2016. Check it out below and revisit our interview with the band last year.