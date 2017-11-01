Ought Announce New Album Room Inside the World, Release “These 3 Things”

Montreal-based post-punk band Ought have announced a new album, Room Inside The World, and released the music video for “These 3 Things,” the record’s first single. Room Inside The World follows Ought’s 2015 album Sun Coming Down, which Spin named Album of the Week upon its release. The band also released a full track listing for the album and announced a North American album tour for the spring of 2018. Check out the track listing and video below

Room Inside The World:

01. Into The Sea

02. Disgraced In America

03. Disaffection

04. These 3 Things

05. Desire

06. Brief Shield

07. Take Everything

08. Pieces Wasted

09. Alice

Room Inside The World is out February 16. Preorder it here.