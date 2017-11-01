New Music \
Ought Announce New Album Room Inside the World, Release “These 3 Things”
Montreal-based post-punk band Ought have announced a new album, Room Inside The World, and released the music video for “These 3 Things,” the record’s first single. Room Inside The World follows Ought’s 2015 album Sun Coming Down, which Spin named Album of the Week upon its release. The band also released a full track listing for the album and announced a North American album tour for the spring of 2018. Check out the track listing and video below
Room Inside The World:
01. Into The Sea
02. Disgraced In America
03. Disaffection
04. These 3 Things
05. Desire
06. Brief Shield
07. Take Everything
08. Pieces Wasted
09. Alice
Room Inside The World is out February 16. Preorder it here.