Watch Chance the Rapper, The National, Nas and More Perform at The Obama Foundation Summit Concert

The Obama Foundation Summit–a conference of sorts that encourages community leaders and entrepreneurs to “give back, get involved, and recognize that they, too, have the power to make a difference”–took place over the past two days in Chicago. The conclusion to the summit was a “Community Event” concert, curated in part by Chance the Rapper. Chance took the stage with the Obamas to speak at the beginning of the show, alluding to the show’s many “special guests,” and later closed out the night with a set. Notably, he also joined Lin-Manuel Miranda and Chance’s past collaborator and tour opener Francis and the Lights to perform the Hamilton number “Dear Theodosia”. Nas, The National, Brandi Carlile, Gloria Estefan, Andra Day also performed, and Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe made a brief appearance. You can watch The National around the 1:30:00 mark and Chance around 1:52:00 in the full-concert video below.