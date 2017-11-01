Watch Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Debut “She Taught Me to Fly” on Jools Holland

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds used last night’s appearance on BBC music show Later… with Jools Holland to debut a new song, “She Taught Me How to Fly.” It sounded exactly like what you might expect, though one member of Gallagher’s band notably played a pair of scissors into a microphone. Gallagher also performed whistling lead single “Holy Mountain” with a live horn section and an intensity that made it appear he was about to blow a vein in his temple.

The High Flying Birds’ new album Who Built the Moon is out November 24, and we’ve also heard the intro track, “Fort Knox.” Watch both Jools Holland performances below.