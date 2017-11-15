Nicki Minaj Is Feeling Herself

Nicki Minaj is Paper Magazine’s latest cover star, and she’s aiming to break the internet. The clever “Minaj à trois”-themed shoot, photographed by Ellen von Unwerth, features three Nickis in various positions and states of dress. This cover is the successor to Kim Kardashian’s Jean-Paul Goude-inspired “Break the Internet” cover from Winter 2014.

“We have seen different versions of Nicki, from high fashion to seductive to in-your-face and eye-catching all at the same time,” said Paper. “But we had never seen all of these together–and now we have the chance, thanks to our cover shoot with the rap star and Ellen von Unwerth.”

Catch the full Nicki Minaj cover below and the story later today on Paper.