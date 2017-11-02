New Music \
Nicki Minaj Shares New Remix of Lil Uzi Vert’s “The Way Life Goes”
After teasing the single on Instagram last night, Nicki Minaj has shared her version of Lil Uzi Vert’s “The Way Life Goes” in full. The single, taken from Uzi’s recent chart-topping album Luv Is Rage 2, follows Minaj’s appearance on recent tracks alongside Migos, Cardi B, Katy Perry, and Future. The Pinkprint hitmaker expressed her interest in the track on Instagram this summer, where she wrote, “umm Uzi better make this a single, send me the beat, and quit playin.” Finally, the track is here. Check it out below.